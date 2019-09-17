Home

Geraldine Lois Koskey


1935 - 2019
Geraldine Lois Koskey Obituary
Geraldine Lois Koskey, 83, formerly of Easton, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019 in Gracedale.

Born November 8, 1935, in Easton, PA, she was a daughter of the late Monroe and Anna (David) Shaw.

Her husband of 47 years, Richard E. Koskey, passed away May 8, 2019.

She graduated from Easton High School Class of 1953 and received an associate degree from Northampton Community College.

Lois retired from J.T. Baker, where she worked for 16 years.

She was a former member of Easton Emergency Squad.

Surviving are a son, Donald Lear, Jr. and his wife Ann, of Palmer Township; a daughter, Robin Hixon and her husband David, of Easton; a son-in-law, Norman Peterson, of Mt. Laurel, NJ; a sister, Claire David-Shaw, of Castor Valley, CA; and four grandchildren, Rebecca Hixon, Regan Lear, Emily Koskey and Paul DiImperio. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by two daughters, Cheryl Lear and Valerie Peterson and a sister, Jean Lewis.

Private arrangements are under the direction of the Strunk Funeral Home, Inc., Easton. Offer online condolences at www.strunkfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 17, 2019
