Geraldine M. (Newhard) Hallman Roth 88, of North Catasauqua, passed away on Thursday January 9, 2020 in LVH-Muhlenberg. Geraldine was the wife of the late Allen C. Roth, and the late Paul B. Hallman. Born in Catasauqua she was a daughter of the late Charles W. and Evelyn M. (Brown) Newhard. She was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ in Northampton. She was a 1950 graduate of Allentown High School. Geraldine worked as a Switch Board Operator for the former Hess's Dept. Store for 32 years, and then for Robinson's Dept. Store in Palm Springs, CA. Surviving are her sisters; Mary Jane Leone, and Evelyn wife of Joseph Paulus. Brothers; Warren C. (Mildred), Donald T. Newhard, Roger B. (Elaine) Newhard. Sister in law Doris Newhard, brother in law Joel D. Rettew Sr., nieces & nephews, great nieces & nephews, great great nieces & nephews, and neighbors Harrison & Judy Kline. She was preceded in death by her sister Barbara Rettew, and brother Danton W. Newhard. Sisters and brothers in law, Virginia & Ray Kennedy, and Susan A. & Edward J. McCarthy Sr. Brother in law Rudy Leone, and great nephew Wyatt Newhard. Funeral Services will be on Monday January 13, 2020 at 12:00 noon in St. John's UCC, 22 Atlas Rd. Northampton. Calling will be from 11:00-12:00 in the church. Interment will follow in St. John's Union Cemetery, Mac Arthur Rd. & Eberhard Rd. Whitehall. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Geraldine's memory to St. John's UCC, Lehigh Valley Hospice or the c/o the funeral home. Arrangements entrusted to the O'Donnell Funeral Home, 1064 Fifth St. North Catasauqua, Pa. 18032.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 11, 2020