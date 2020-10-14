1/
GERALDINE M. SHELLY
1929 - 2020
Geraldine M. (Frankenfield) Shelly, 91, of Limeport, died Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Rittenhouse Village at Lehigh Valley, Allentown. She is the wife of the late Harold F. Shelly, who died Jan. 15, 2002. She was born in Lower Saucon Twp. on September 28, 1929 to the late Richard and Mildred (Dimmich) Frankenfield. Geraldine worked in various textile companies for 20 years as a seamstress. She was a member of Chestnut Hill United Church of Christ, Coopersburg and the Spring Valley Sportsman's Club Ladies Auxiliary.

SURVIVORS: Children: Russell G. (Iris) Shelly of Bethlehem, Dianne C. (Allen P.) Gehman of Alburtis, Darlene S. (Lloyd) Dooley of Sellersville, Randal S. (Annette) Shelly of Coopersburg; sister: Fern Feather of Emmaus; 7 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a granddaughter: Dixie L. Shelly; brothers: Arlen L. Frankenfield, Haviland "Nick" Frankenfield and Therman L. Seifert.

SERVICE: Graveside service 11 a.m. Friday, October 16, 2020 at Chestnut Hill Cemetery, 6870 Chestnut Hill Church Road, Coopersburg. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com. Arrangements by: The Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Chestnut Hill UCC, 6870 Chestnut Hill Church Rd, Coopersburg, PA 18036.

Published in Morning Call on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Chestnut Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
(610) 838-0521
