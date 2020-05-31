Geraldine M. Wesoloski
Geraldine Mae "Sweetheart" Kern Wesoloski passed away in her New Tripoli home, not going quietly into the night, but skidding around the corner sideways shouting, "That was a hell of a ride!" And as always, her devoted daughters were right there by her side.

Sweetheart lived a very passionate 92 years of life. Everyone she met, loved her. She was most certainly the life of the party and loved the party in life. In her own words, "She drove everyone crazy. And that's for damn sure!"

Sweetheart was the daughter of Edgar Franklin Kern and Minnie Aquilla Kunkle Kern of New Tripoli and was pre-deceased by her husband John Wesoloski.

She is survived by her three daughters, Kathryn Precopio and partner David Bull of Glen Rock, PA, Penny Amici and husband Jeffrey Amici of Fenwick Island, DE, Tammy Wesoloski of New Tripoli, PA, her beloved dog Molly and "daughter" Wendy.

Sweetheart had four grandchildren, Jasmine, Victoria, Alexandra and Avery. And three great grandchildren.

Sweetheart was a member of the Loyal Order of Eastern Star and Ebenezer UCC Church.

If you would like to honor Sweetheart, donations can be made in her name to: New Tripoli Fire Company, 7242 Decatur St, New Tripoli PA 18066. Arrangements by Keller Funeral Homes, Inc., Fogelsville. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com.

A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. Live, Love, Laugh. Cheers!

Published in Morning Call on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Keller Funeral Homes, Inc - Fogelsville
1018 Church Street
Fogelsville, PA 18051
(610) 395-1652
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

7 entries
May 30, 2020
So sorry. I have so many memories of her in my life. One of a kind.
John "Duss" and Patti Delong
John DeLong
Friend
May 30, 2020
She was one of a kind. They'll never be anyone else like sweetheart !
John Cecci
Friend
May 30, 2020
You only had to meet her once to love her, but luckily I had many more interactions with her. What a lovely, fun, woman. Tammy & family, truly sorry for your loss
Rose Horn
Friend
May 30, 2020
Frank and Rosa Vega Salash send our condolences to the family. Thoughts and prayers with you all. So sorry for your loss.
Rosie Vega Salash
Friend
May 30, 2020
I loved this woman. What great memories. Rest In Peace sweetheart.
Petey Poust
Friend
May 30, 2020
So sorry for your loss! She was an awesome person and will be missed.
Nancy Glabis-schaeffer and Glen Schaeffer
Neighbor
May 30, 2020
Geraldine was truly a One of a kind person.
She always was smiling when I would see her. Always seemed to be enjoying life.
She will be sorely missed by all!
Dean Hartman
