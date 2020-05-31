So sorry. I have so many memories of her in my life. One of a kind.
John "Duss" and Patti Delong
Geraldine Mae "Sweetheart" Kern Wesoloski passed away in her New Tripoli home, not going quietly into the night, but skidding around the corner sideways shouting, "That was a hell of a ride!" And as always, her devoted daughters were right there by her side.
Sweetheart lived a very passionate 92 years of life. Everyone she met, loved her. She was most certainly the life of the party and loved the party in life. In her own words, "She drove everyone crazy. And that's for damn sure!"
Sweetheart was the daughter of Edgar Franklin Kern and Minnie Aquilla Kunkle Kern of New Tripoli and was pre-deceased by her husband John Wesoloski.
She is survived by her three daughters, Kathryn Precopio and partner David Bull of Glen Rock, PA, Penny Amici and husband Jeffrey Amici of Fenwick Island, DE, Tammy Wesoloski of New Tripoli, PA, her beloved dog Molly and "daughter" Wendy.
Sweetheart had four grandchildren, Jasmine, Victoria, Alexandra and Avery. And three great grandchildren.
Sweetheart was a member of the Loyal Order of Eastern Star and Ebenezer UCC Church.
If you would like to honor Sweetheart, donations can be made in her name to: New Tripoli Fire Company, 7242 Decatur St, New Tripoli PA 18066. Arrangements by Keller Funeral Homes, Inc., Fogelsville. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com.
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. Live, Love, Laugh. Cheers!
Published in Morning Call on May 31, 2020.