Geraldine M. Yarko, 82, of Northampton, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest. She was the wife of the late Samuel J. Yarko, Jr. Born July 28, 1937 in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Jacob and Stella (Hagenauer) Vandegrift. Geraldine worked as a secretary for Sacred Heart Hospital until retiring in 1994. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Bath. Survivors: daughters, Donna Marie and Michele, wife of Anthony Janny; 5 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren; sisters, Edith Gaughan and Ruth Emery; brother, John Vandegrift; and many nieces and nephews. Geraldine was predeceased by a daughter, Susan Jane Yarko; great grandson, Ryder; and sister, Kathleen Williams. Private services are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to American Diabetes Association, 150 Monument Road, Suite 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004 in loving memory of Geraldine.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 21, 2020