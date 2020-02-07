|
Geraldine M. Zentmeyer, 87, formerly of Macungie, passed away February 2, 2020 at Cedarbrook Nursing Home, Allentown. Born in Harrisburg, she was the daughter of the late Clyde and Ellen (Donley) Shue. Geraldine was a secretary for the East Penn School District for 23 years until she retired. She also served as a secretary for the Lehigh Valley Hospital Auxillary and First Presbyterian Church, Allentown, where she was a member.
Survivors: Daughter, Lori Lett and her husband, Robert, and their sons, Bob, Jr. (Alyssa) and Erik (Kara); Son, Thomas Zentmeyer and his wife, Sue; Sisters, Barbara Imboden and Phyllis Martin; Brother, Thomas Shue; 5 Great-Grandchildren. Geraldine was predeceased by her son, David E. Zentmeyer, who passed away in 1992.
Services: Memorial 11 AM Thursday, February 13, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church, 3231 W. Tilghman Street, Allentown, PA 18104. A calling period will be held 10:30-11 AM Thursday in the church. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, Emmaus.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the church at the address listed above.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 7, 2020