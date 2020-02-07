Home

Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-432-4128
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
3231 W. Tilghman Street
Allentown, PA
View Map
Resources
Geraldine M. Zentmeyer Obituary
Geraldine M. Zentmeyer, 87, formerly of Macungie, passed away February 2, 2020 at Cedarbrook Nursing Home, Allentown. Born in Harrisburg, she was the daughter of the late Clyde and Ellen (Donley) Shue. Geraldine was a secretary for the East Penn School District for 23 years until she retired. She also served as a secretary for the Lehigh Valley Hospital Auxillary and First Presbyterian Church, Allentown, where she was a member.

Survivors: Daughter, Lori Lett and her husband, Robert, and their sons, Bob, Jr. (Alyssa) and Erik (Kara); Son, Thomas Zentmeyer and his wife, Sue; Sisters, Barbara Imboden and Phyllis Martin; Brother, Thomas Shue; 5 Great-Grandchildren. Geraldine was predeceased by her son, David E. Zentmeyer, who passed away in 1992.

Services: Memorial 11 AM Thursday, February 13, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church, 3231 W. Tilghman Street, Allentown, PA 18104. A calling period will be held 10:30-11 AM Thursday in the church. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, Emmaus.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the church at the address listed above.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 7, 2020
