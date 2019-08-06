|
91, of Allentown, passed away Aug 2nd. She was the 4th of 14 children born to Thomas Allen Martin Sr. and Katie Irene Kemmerer. Former wife of late Walter E. F. Miller. Survived by daughters Linda Kline, (Robert) and Brenda Miller; sons James (Sheila), Robert (Deb Reppert), and William; 9 Grandchildren and 11 Great-Grandchildren. Brother Bradford Martin, Sisters: June Wernett (Robert), Nancy Koeppen (John) and Barbara Rehrig (Clarence). Predeceased by son Thomas, granddaughter Christianna Miller, and great grandson Devin Andersen.
She worked until age 79. Retired from former Allentown Hilton Hotel, and lived with daughter Brenda until residing at Cedarbrook-Allentown Nursing Home in December, 2016.
Geraldine's wish was to remember her in life; therefore, no viewing/service. Family will celebrate her life in private. Contributions may be made to Cedarbrook Allentown, Resident Activity Fund; 350 S Cedarbrook Rd Allentown 18104
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 6, 2019