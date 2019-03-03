Home

POWERED BY

Services
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Resources
More Obituaries for Geraldine DiGiacinto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine N. DiGiacinto

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Geraldine N. DiGiacinto Obituary
Geraldine N. DiGiacinto, 92, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 22, 2019. Born in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Anna (Farris) Nemchik. Gerry was married to Attilio "Fats" DiGiacinto for 56 years, who preceded her in death in 2002. She worked at AT&T for 38 years until her retirement in 1986 and was a parishioner of the former Our Lady of Pompeii of the Most Holy Rosary Church.Gerry will be lovingly remembered by her son, James DiGiacinto; grandchildren, Christine Davis (Terry), Catherine DiGiacinto and Drew DiGiacinto; great-grandson, Luke Davis; brother, James Nemchik (Lucille); nieces, Kathy Rich, Donna Free (Daryl), Diane Nemchik, Loretta Smith and nephew Peter Dotta. She was preceded in death by her beloved brother and sister in law Joseph and Betty Nemchik and niece Loraine Harding.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, March 8 at Sacred Heart Church, 1817 1st St. Bethlehem, followed by entombment at Holy Saviour Cemetery, 2575 Linden St., Bethlehem. Please offer condolences online at www.connellfuneral.com.In honor of Geraldine, memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now