Geraldine N. DiGiacinto, 92, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 22, 2019. Born in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Anna (Farris) Nemchik. Gerry was married to Attilio "Fats" DiGiacinto for 56 years, who preceded her in death in 2002. She worked at AT&T for 38 years until her retirement in 1986 and was a parishioner of the former Our Lady of Pompeii of the Most Holy Rosary Church.Gerry will be lovingly remembered by her son, James DiGiacinto; grandchildren, Christine Davis (Terry), Catherine DiGiacinto and Drew DiGiacinto; great-grandson, Luke Davis; brother, James Nemchik (Lucille); nieces, Kathy Rich, Donna Free (Daryl), Diane Nemchik, Loretta Smith and nephew Peter Dotta. She was preceded in death by her beloved brother and sister in law Joseph and Betty Nemchik and niece Loraine Harding.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, March 8 at Sacred Heart Church, 1817 1st St. Bethlehem, followed by entombment at Holy Saviour Cemetery, 2575 Linden St., Bethlehem. Please offer condolences online at www.connellfuneral.com.In honor of Geraldine, memorial contributions may be made to the .