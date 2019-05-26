Home

Geraldine P. Hottle

Geraldine P. Hottle Obituary
Geraldine P. Hottle, 88, of Bethlehem, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019, in Lehigh Valley Hospital. Her husband of 52 years, Harvey D. Hottle. died in 2003. Born in Springtown, she was a daughter of the late Clarence and Elsie (Klotz) Funk. Geraldine was employed at Champion Sparkplug Co. for 30 years before retiring. A member of Light of Christ Lutheran Church (formerly Messiah), she was an avid bowler and baker.Surviving are a son, Terrence D. (Anne) of Havre de Grace, MD; a daughter, Debra Jean Pozza (Mark Bibighaus) of Wescosville; a sister, Nancy Jean Bean of Bethlehem; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Joseph Search.Family and friends are invited to attend her Graveside Service at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29, in Bethlehem Memorial Park. There will be no calling hours.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Springtown Community Volunteer Fire Co., 3010 Rt. 212, Springtown, PA 18081. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on May 26, 2019
