Geraldine "Gerry" R. Deak, 83, of Easton passed away peacefully in her home on Sunday, August 2, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Margaret (Kapotch) and Alfred N. Tocci. She was the loving wife of John F. Deak.
Gerry graduated from Bethlehem Catholic High School in 1955. She enjoyed working at Lafayette College for many years in the security department and the bookstore. Gerry led a very active and social life. She was a member of the URW and The Red Hat Society. She enjoyed volunteering at the Easton State Theatre, going out to dinner, reading, going to the casinos, playing bridge and traveling, especially to Brigantine Beach with her family. Gerry loved her family and took pride in caring for them.
She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 58 years, John F. Deak; son John A. Deak and his wife, Jayne; daughters, Janice Pearson and Christine Cameron and her significant other, Robert Mazzola; brother, Buddy Tocci and his wife, Barbara; sister, Mary Mahoney and grandchildren, Kevin J. Deak, Damon A. Pearson and Luke L. Pearson. Gerry was preceded in death by her son in law, Jeff Cameron.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 11 a.m.- 1p.m. at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018.
Condolences may be offered online at www.connellfuneral.com