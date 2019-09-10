|
|
Geraldine T. Klem, 72, of Allentown, passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019 in her home. She was the wife of Frederick C. Klem. They observed their 51st wedding anniversary on May 5. She was born in Wilkes Barre, PA. Geraldine was a night time supervisor at St. Luke's Hospital Network, Quakertown until retirement in 2016. Prior, she held multiple positions in the Lehigh Valley Health Network.
Survivors: Along with husband, Frederick; daughters, Jenifer Klem and her husband David Jaras of Denver, CO, and Sarah Klem of Philadelphia; son, David Klem and his wife Dr. Katherine Czar of Austin,TX; and a granddaughter, Layla Klem.
Services: A memorial service will be held 2 pm Thursday, September 12, 2019, in the K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc., 46 E. Susquehanna St., Allentown. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 1 pm until time of service.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mem./Honor Prog. 501 St. Jude Place Memphis,TN 38105-1942.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 10, 2019