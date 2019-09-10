Home

POWERED BY

Services
K.V. Knopp Funeral Home
46 E. Susquehanna St.
Allentown, PA 18103-4129
(610) 797-3031
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
K.V. Knopp Funeral Home
46 E. Susquehanna St.
Allentown, PA 18103-4129
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
K.V. Knopp Funeral Home
46 E. Susquehanna St.
Allentown, PA 18103-4129
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Geraldine Klem
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine T. Klem

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Geraldine T. Klem Obituary
Geraldine T. Klem, 72, of Allentown, passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019 in her home. She was the wife of Frederick C. Klem. They observed their 51st wedding anniversary on May 5. She was born in Wilkes Barre, PA. Geraldine was a night time supervisor at St. Luke's Hospital Network, Quakertown until retirement in 2016. Prior, she held multiple positions in the Lehigh Valley Health Network.

Survivors: Along with husband, Frederick; daughters, Jenifer Klem and her husband David Jaras of Denver, CO, and Sarah Klem of Philadelphia; son, David Klem and his wife Dr. Katherine Czar of Austin,TX; and a granddaughter, Layla Klem.

Services: A memorial service will be held 2 pm Thursday, September 12, 2019, in the K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc., 46 E. Susquehanna St., Allentown. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 1 pm until time of service.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mem./Honor Prog. 501 St. Jude Place Memphis,TN 38105-1942.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Geraldine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now