Geralyn Feiertag, 57, of Allentown, passed away on Thursday March 5, 2020. Geralyn was the companion of Joe Stolfi. Born in Allentown she was a daughter of Robert E. Feiertag of Allentown, and the late Carol Ann (Brown) Hero. Geralyn was a bartender at the Rosemont Fire Company in Bethlehem. She received her nursing degree from Kutztown University. In addition to the Rosemont she was a member of the Italian American Bocce Club, the North End Republican Club, and the Wanderers. Geralyn loved her dog Gizzy Lou. She enjoyed playing youth sports (basketball) in grade school and high school. She was devoted to her family and friends. Surviving with her father Robert is her sister Sharon M. wife of Barry Bartakovits. Her Godmother Janet Pagano, and her late Godfather Lou Pagano. Cousins Marianne Pagano, Jan Pagano, Diane wife of Teddy Manges and their children; Diana & Andrew, and her extended family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday March 10, 2020 at 11:00 am in Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church. Calling will be from 8:30-10:30 am in the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in honor of Gizzy Lou to the No Kill of the Lehigh Valley, PO Box 4272, Bethlehem, Pa. 18018.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 7, 2020