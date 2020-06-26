Haymaker Family, sorry for your loss.
Sincerely, Michael and Lisa Arechiga
Gerard M. "Jerry" Haymaker, 62, formerly of Bethlehem, died Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital, Fountain Hill. He was born in Fountain Hill on August 18, 1957 to the late Frank J. and Mary (Yanek) Haymaker. Jerry worked at Lehigh University for 17 years and also did construction work. He attended Holy Infancy Roman Catholic Church, Bethlehem. Jerry was an avid fisherman and enjoyed spending time with his nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed.
SURVIVORS: Siblings: Maryann Schwartz of Fountain Hill, Terry M. Schaller of Fountain Hill, Francis J. (Deborah) of Lower Saucon Twp., Robert J. (Cheryl) of Hellertown, Thomas M. (Ann) of Hellertown, Deborah A. (Mark) Neely of Coplay, Jack J. of Fountain Hill; 13 nieces and nephews; 16 great nieces and nephews; 6 cousins. Predeceased by nephew: Shawn; great nephew: Gabriel.
SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 9:00 – 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Holy Infancy Roman Catholic Church, 312 E. 4th St. Bethlehem, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. – Hellertown.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to New Bethany Ministries, 333 W 4th St, Bethlehem, PA 18015.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 26, 2020.