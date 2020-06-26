GERARD M. "JERRY" HAYMAKER
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share GERARD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerard M. "Jerry" Haymaker, 62, formerly of Bethlehem, died Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital, Fountain Hill. He was born in Fountain Hill on August 18, 1957 to the late Frank J. and Mary (Yanek) Haymaker. Jerry worked at Lehigh University for 17 years and also did construction work. He attended Holy Infancy Roman Catholic Church, Bethlehem. Jerry was an avid fisherman and enjoyed spending time with his nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed.

SURVIVORS: Siblings: Maryann Schwartz of Fountain Hill, Terry M. Schaller of Fountain Hill, Francis J. (Deborah) of Lower Saucon Twp., Robert J. (Cheryl) of Hellertown, Thomas M. (Ann) of Hellertown, Deborah A. (Mark) Neely of Coplay, Jack J. of Fountain Hill; 13 nieces and nephews; 16 great nieces and nephews; 6 cousins. Predeceased by nephew: Shawn; great nephew: Gabriel.

SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 9:00 – 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Holy Infancy Roman Catholic Church, 312 E. 4th St. Bethlehem, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. – Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to New Bethany Ministries, 333 W 4th St, Bethlehem, PA 18015.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Calling hours
09:00 - 09:45 AM
Holy Infancy Roman Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUL
1
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Holy Infancy Roman Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
(610) 838-0521
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 25, 2020
Haymaker Family, sorry for your loss.
Sincerely, Michael and Lisa Arechiga
Lisa Arechiga
Neighbor
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved