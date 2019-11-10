|
|
Gerard Thomas Yasso, 66, passed away peacefully on September 1st, 2019, in Bethlehem, PA.
He is preceded in death by his parents; George F. Yasso and Rose Marie (Keating) Yasso, brothers; George B. and Thomas, of Bethlehem.
He is survived by his daughters; Blair Yasso and her husband Armand Reiser of Bethlehem, daughter Kirsten Fitzpatrick, her husband Michael Fitzpatrick and their son, Jackson of Basking Ridge, NJ. Brothers; James Spud Yasso of Bethlehem, Bart Yasso of Center Valley and sisters; Anne Marie Crown of Lower Saucon Twsp. and Marianne Freed of Emmaus. Sister in-laws; Amy Yasso and Jean Yasso, of Bethlehem as well as seven nieces and nephews.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 10, 2019