Geri Kay (Johnson) Heimbach, of Bethlehem, passed away on her 50th birthday on October 30, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital, Anderson Campus. Born in San Diego, CA, she was the daughter of Richard C. Johnson and the late Naomi L. (Perkins) Johnson. She was a graduate of Pen Argyl High School and received her Associates Degree in Graphic Arts from the Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Geri was an Administrative Asst. for Lehigh Valley Academy.



Survivors: Father; Brothers, Robert L, David B., Charles K., Michael D. Johnson; Nieces and Nephews.



Services: There will be no services at this time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.



Contributions: in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Lehigh County Humane Society, 640 Dixon St., Allentown, PA 18103.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store