Geri Kay Heimbach
Geri Kay (Johnson) Heimbach, of Bethlehem, passed away on her 50th birthday on October 30, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital, Anderson Campus. Born in San Diego, CA, she was the daughter of Richard C. Johnson and the late Naomi L. (Perkins) Johnson. She was a graduate of Pen Argyl High School and received her Associates Degree in Graphic Arts from the Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Geri was an Administrative Asst. for Lehigh Valley Academy.

Survivors: Father; Brothers, Robert L, David B., Charles K., Michael D. Johnson; Nieces and Nephews.

Services: There will be no services at this time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.

Contributions: in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Lehigh County Humane Society, 640 Dixon St., Allentown, PA 18103.

Published in Morning Call on Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-432-4128
Memories & Condolences
November 1, 2020
Omg!!! What a shock !! I was her daughters teacher when they were in preschool. We lost touch but reconnected a few months ago then I didn’t hear back from her. She was looking forward to her move to California. Rip my sweet friend
Michelle Coomer
Friend
November 1, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with Geri's family. We attended PAHS together and forever will be connected through our Class of '88. She will be forever missed. ❤
Sherry Ponist
Classmate
November 1, 2020
Rest in peace my friend. Thank you for the memories.
Cindy Norris
Classmate
November 1, 2020
My prayers and thoughts are with the family. I will forever hold her close to my heart we had alot of great times growing up since we were younger. She will be missed but she will never be forgotten we all loved her smile and heart of gold.
Penny Fisher Drayer
Friend
November 1, 2020
My prayers and thoughts are with the family. Geri was a wonderful person inside and out alot of great memories growing up with her. She will be missed by all.
Penny Fisher Drayer
Friend
November 1, 2020
My sincere condolences to her family! I have known Geri since she was a little girl. She and my daughter Penny grew up together. She was a beautiful person and will be greatly missed! Loved her like my own! My prayers are with you all!
Karen Fisher
Friend
