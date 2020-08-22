Geri Mickenberg, 92, of Allentown, passed away August 20th. She was the widow of Morton Mickenberg. Born in Brooklyn, NY, she was a daughter of the late Max and Shirley Merenstein. Geri held a BA from Brooklyn College. She worked at Bronx HS of Science, Bronx, NY, as well as the Abraham Lincoln HS, Brooklyn NY. She volunteered with the National Council of Jewish Women, the Parent Teacher Assoc., Tanglewood, John Harms Center for the Arts in Englewood, NJ and was a Representative with the United Federation of Teachers.
Survivors: Children, Ira and David Mickenberg and his wife Judy; Grandchildren, Danielle Mickenberg and her husband Tony Hollums, Julia Mickenberg and her husband Scott Friedman, Mia Mickenberg and her husband Bucky Kittinger and Aria Mickenberg; Great Grandchildren, Sofia and Alyssa Friedman and Isaac Hollums.
Services: Graveside 11:30AM Sunday, Aug. 23rd at Beth David Cemetery, Elmont, NY. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.
Contributions: HIAS, P O Box 97077, Washington, DC 20090-7077or at act.hias.org
