Geraldine E. Liddick, 78, of Bethlehem, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, in Manor Care, Bethlehem.
Born in Fountain Hill, she was a daughter of the late Raymond R. and Myrtle L. (Stralo) Liddick.
She is survived by a brother, Charles Liddick of Coopersburg and a sister, Janet Troutman. Geraldine was predeceased by a sister, Grace DeMasi and a brother, Robert Smith.
Services were held at Friedensville Cemetery, Center Valley. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com.
Born in Fountain Hill, she was a daughter of the late Raymond R. and Myrtle L. (Stralo) Liddick.
She is survived by a brother, Charles Liddick of Coopersburg and a sister, Janet Troutman. Geraldine was predeceased by a sister, Grace DeMasi and a brother, Robert Smith.
Services were held at Friedensville Cemetery, Center Valley. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 14, 2020.