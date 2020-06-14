Gerladine E. Liddick
Geraldine E. Liddick, 78, of Bethlehem, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, in Manor Care, Bethlehem.

Born in Fountain Hill, she was a daughter of the late Raymond R. and Myrtle L. (Stralo) Liddick.

She is survived by a brother, Charles Liddick of Coopersburg and a sister, Janet Troutman. Geraldine was predeceased by a sister, Grace DeMasi and a brother, Robert Smith.

Services were held at Friedensville Cemetery, Center Valley. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com.

Published in Morning Call on Jun. 14, 2020.
