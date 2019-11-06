Morning Call Obituaries
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
5:30 PM
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
Gerry S. Johnston
Gerry S. Johnston, 81, of Allentown, PA, passed away Sunday, November 3rd, with his entire family by his side. The only child of Mary G. (Starr) and Russell S. Johnston, he was a 1956 graduate of Allentown High School and served honorably in the United States Army Reserves. He was the former husband of Lorraine A. Johnston of Allentown, and the longtime companion of Ann B. Sousa until her passing in April 2012. He is survived by his Scottish Terrier and canine companion, Sophie Jane.

A loving and supportive father to Susan Schmidt of Emmaus, Sallie Zahour (Gregg) of Schnecksville, Scott of Allentown, and Steven (Michelle) of Kailua-Kona, HI; Proud Pop Pop to nine grandchildren; Great Grandpop to two great grandchildren; and friend to many.

A memorial service wearing your favorite sports paraphernalia will be held at 5:30PM, Friday, November 8th, at Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. 274 N Krocks Road, Allentown. Calling hours 4:00 - 5:30 PM prior to the service. Donations in Gerry's memory can be made to Emmaus Youth Association, PO Box 646, Emmaus, PA 18049.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 6, 2019
