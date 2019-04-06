Gershen Weiner, 100, passed away at the Buckingham South Assisted Living Facility in Savannah, GA on April 4, 2019. Born January 29, 1919 in Philadelphia, he was the second (of 4) son of Max and Bessie Weiner. He spent his early years in Philadelphia, graduating from Central High School in 1936. Following the attack on Pearl Harbor, Gershen worked for the Dept. of the Navy in Hawaii, remaining in Honolulu until 1951. In 1952, he married Faith Ziff of Philadelphia, and moved to Allentown, where their first child, Joel, was born. They later returned to Philadelphia in 1954, where their second son, Brad was born. In 1963, Gershen and his family returned to the Lehigh Valley, settling in Allentown. Faith preceded him in death in 2008, after 56 years of marriage. Gershen moved to Savannah, GA in 2014.Gershen took over his father's plumbing and heating business (Max Weiner and Sons), which he expanded into an active construction company during the 1950s and 1960s, building housing developments and commercial buildings throughout the Lehigh Valley, Philadelphia, and nearby areas. In the early 70s, he began focusing more on real estate and land development, and was a co-founder of the Cempro Cement Co. in Bethlehem.Gershen was a loving husband, father and grandfather, strongly committed to his family. He loved to travel, was particularly fond of road trips, played tennis into his 90s, and was renowned for his teriyaki steak recipe, which came back with him from Hawaii. Survivors: Sons: Joel Weiner and his wife, Susan E. Weiner of Savannah, GA; Brad R. Weiner of Dorado, PR; Grandchildren: Margo L. (Joel) Brewer of Charleston, SC; Abigail R. (Tyler) Noreika and Jamie B. Weiner of Philadelphia, PA; Adam M. Weiner of Bethlehem, PA and Aron J. Weiner of Waltham, MA.Services: A Memorial Service will be held in the near future and will be announced by the family. Donations: Contributions to the in the name of Gershen Weiner are welcomed by the family. Published in Morning Call on Apr. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary