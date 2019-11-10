|
Gertrud "Gerti" Katharina Miller, 92, of Allentown, died Friday, November 8, 2019, peacefully in her home surrounded by family. Born in Munich, Germany on February 25, she was the daughter of Friedericke and Rudolf. She married her late husband, Anton "Mandi" J. Miller on August 28th, 1953. While in Germany, Gertrud lived in Fürstenfeldbruck, was a kindergarten teacher, and started a family. In 1963, she moved to the United States and soon settled in South Whitehall Township. Gertrud enjoyed a happy marriage and life full of animals, tennis, cooking delicious meals, skiing, and traveling the world with her family. But her true joy was her role as Oma to her five grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Oma loved sitting outside basking in the sun and watching the birds with her dogs at her feet. She spent her last days surrounded by her loving family and devoted caretakers, listening to country music, and playing with her great grandchildren. Aside from her husband, she was predeceased by a brother, Anton Dauber, of Munich.
Gertrud is survived by her daughter, Jutta, with whom she resided; her son, Peter of Sykesville, MD, and his wife Kathy; her grandchildren, Christina Kulakowski and partner, August, of Salt Lake City, UT, Sabrina Paster and husband, Mark, of Arlington, VA, Amanda Kulakowski and partner, Andrew, of Allentown, PA, and Corinne and Robby of Sykesville, MD; and, her great grandchildren, Payton, Luca, Louisa, and Juliet. Gertrud is also survived by sisters-in-law Antonie "Toni" Ochmann and Teresa "Resi" Miller, both of Fürstenfeldbruck, as well as many nephews and nieces in Germany.
Services: Private. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gertrud's name to the ASPCA. https://secure.aspca.org/team/gertrud
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 10, 2019