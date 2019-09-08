|
Gertrude Allmer, 78, of Alburtis, passed away Friday, September 6th, at her residence surrounded by family.
Gertrude was born in Reading on December 13, 1940, a daughter of the late Emma (Starke) and Paul Danneberg and was the wife of Alwin Allmer, of Alburtis.
She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Reading and a member of the Reading Liederkranz for over 50 years. She was a graduate of Reading High School after which she completed training as a dental assistant. She took great pride in her 30 year career as a dental assistant working for Dr. S. Lindemuth DDS , and Dr. William Westner DDS, both of Reading, PA and most recently for Dr. David Szymanski, DDS, Boyertown,PA until her retirement.
She was a loving wife and devoted mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Gertrude is survived by her daughter, Andrea, wife of John Kabacinski, of East Northport, NY; sister, Marguerite, widow of James Troutman, of Wyomissing and brother, Ernest, husband of Gayle, Danneberg, of Reading. She is also survived by two grandchildren, Simon and Sofia Kabacinski, of East Northport, NY.
Family and friends are invited to gather Saturday from 10 to 11 AM at Feeney Funeral Home. Religious service will follow at 11AM. Interment is private at the convenience of the family at Huff's Union Cemetery Alburtis.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research at www.lustgarten.org or by calling 516-737-1550.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 8, 2019