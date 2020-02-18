|
Gertrude C. "Trudy" (Hohe) Hunsberger, 93, of Kutztown, formerly of Slatington and Allentown, died Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. She was the wife of the late Richard E. Hunsberger who died in 2005. Born in Upper Saucon Township, Trudy was the daughter of the late Harry J. Hohe and Catherine (Beck) Hohe Lutz. She would have been 94 years old on March 12th. Trudy was employed as a telephone operator for A.T. & T., formerly Bell Telephone Company in Allentown for many years before retiring.
Survivors: Children, Wanda L. Hunsberger with whom she resided, Wendy L. Cury of Whitehall, Scott R. Hunsberger of Easton; sister, Ruth Lichtenwalner of Allentown; six grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; predeceased by siblings, Elizabeth "Betty" Nester and Alfred Lutz, Jr.
Service: Private. No calling hours. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 18, 2020