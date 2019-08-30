Home

Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3009 Columbia Avenue
Franklin, TN 37064
(615) 794-2289
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace Lutheran Church
Macungie, PA
View Map
Gertrude C. Moyer


1930 - 2019
Gertrude C. Moyer Obituary
Gertrude Cora Moyer, age 89 of Macungie, PA passed away August 16, 2019 in Franklin, TN.

Born in 1930, the youngest of 14 children, Gertrude was a homemaker who spent her life caring for her family and those around her. In 1954, Gertrude married Clare Moyer, and they were married for 61 years, until his death in 2016. Gertrude enjoyed cooking, shopping, playing bingo, and spending time with her friends and relatives.

Preceded in death by her husband, Clare Moyer. Survived by her daughter, Jan (Jim) Runnels of Franklin, TN; sister, Helen Schmick of Emmaus, PA; grandchildren, Jameson (Leonela) Runnels and Jacey Runnels.

A celebration of life service will be held at Grace Lutheran Church in Macungie, PA on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. Memorial gifts may be made to Grace Lutheran Church. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615-794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 30, 2019
