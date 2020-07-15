1/
Gertrude F. Long
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gertrude's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gertrude F. Long, 99, of Gilbertsville, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020. She was the widow of Robert A. Long. Gertrude was born on March 19, 1921 in Germany to the late Paul and Margaret Fiebig. Gertrude worked for Western Electric for many years before retiring. She was an active member at Trinity Church, Boyertown. She was a vender at various craft shows for 50 years.

SURVIVORS: Gertrude is lovingly missed by her daughters, Marlene Feusner and husband Bruce and Geraldine Navarro and husband Steven; 4 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. She was predeceased by her 6 siblings.

SERVICES: Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A memorial tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in Gertrude's memory to Trinity Church, 250 Sweinhart Rd, Boyertown, PA 19512.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 866-8059
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved