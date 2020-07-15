Gertrude F. Long, 99, of Gilbertsville, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020. She was the widow of Robert A. Long. Gertrude was born on March 19, 1921 in Germany to the late Paul and Margaret Fiebig. Gertrude worked for Western Electric for many years before retiring. She was an active member at Trinity Church, Boyertown. She was a vender at various craft shows for 50 years.
SURVIVORS: Gertrude is lovingly missed by her daughters, Marlene Feusner and husband Bruce and Geraldine Navarro and husband Steven; 4 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. She was predeceased by her 6 siblings.
SERVICES: Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A memorial tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in Gertrude's memory to Trinity Church, 250 Sweinhart Rd, Boyertown, PA 19512.