Gertrude L. "Gert" McGinley 96, of North Catasauqua, passed away on Monday October 28, 2019. Gert was the wife of the late Daniel J. McGinley who passed in 1981. Born in North Catasauqua, she was a daughter of the late John and Genevieve (Williamson) Quigley. She was a member of St. John Fisher Catholic Church, and a member of the former St. Lawrence the Martyr Catholic Church where for many years she was a member of the Altar & Rosary Society. Gert was a Democratic Committee Woman in North Catasauqua for many years, and was a member of the John F. Kennedy Club. She was selected and registered in the Pennsylvania Voter Hall of Fame. Surviving is her son William J. (MaryBeth) of North Catasauqua, daughters; Roseanne wife of Chuck Boyer in Catasauqua, and Margaret wife of Jack Anderson of Colorado Springs, CO. Her grandchildren are; Jack, Janet (Drew), Shannon (John), Shawn (Laura), Daniel (Shannon), Kathleen (Joseph), Elizabeth, Patrick, and Maggie. Great grandchildren are; Jackie, Sarah, Jack, Liam, Finnegan, Blake, Blaine, Brennen, Zachary, and Nicholas. Gert was preceded in death by ten siblings. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday November 7, 2019 at 11:00 am in St. John Fisher. Calling will be from 10:00-11:00 am in the church. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Gert's memory to Center for Vision Loss, 845 W. Wyoming St. Allentown, Pa. 18103. Arrangements entrusted to the O'Donnell Funeral Home, North Catasauqua.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 3, 2019