|
|
Gertrude "Trudy" L. Palmer-Fenton, 96, of Bethlehem passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Eleanor (McGinley) and Lawrence Bringenberg. She was the loving wife of the late Russell A. Palmer and the late Charles H. Fenton.
Trudy was a 1942 graduate of Bethlehem Catholic High School. She was a manager for Musselman Jewelers for many years and also volunteered for Meals on Wheels in the Bethlehem area for 10 years. Crossword puzzles, gardening, traveling, going to the library and driving her Cadillac brought Trudy great joy. Trudy cherished spending time with her grandchildren. She especially loved having a good time and entertaining her family and friends at her home.
She will be lovingly remembered by her children, Russelle Strauch, Gary F. Palmer and his wife, Jacqueline and Matthew L. Palmer and his wife, Lisa; sisters, Rita Kent and Sister Eleanor Mary, S.S.J.; grandchildren, Lindsay, Caitlyn, Noah, Brian and Katrina; 5 great grandchildren and Eric Strauch. Trudy was preceded in death by her brothers, Larry, Urban, Vincent, Paul, Thomas, Fred and Carl Bringenberg.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 9-10:30 a.m. at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. at St. Anne's Catholic Church, 450 Washington Ave. Bethlehem, PA 18017. Burial will be held at Gethsemane Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Anne's Church.
Condolences may be offered online at www.connellfuneral.com
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 15, 2020