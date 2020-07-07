Gertrude M. Balliet, 104, formerly of Allentown, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020 in Whitehall Manor. She was the wife of the late John S. Balliet. Born in Summit Hill, she was a daughter of the late George E.E. and Jenny O. (Eberts) Miller. Gertrude worked at Mack Trucks for 20 years before retiring. She was a member of the former St. Stephens Lutheran Church and a current member of Nativity Lutheran Church, Allentown.
Survivors: Many loving Nieces and Nephews and their families.
Services: A memorial service is being arranged to celebrate what would have been Gertrude's 106th birthday on July 17, 2021. Arrangements: by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com