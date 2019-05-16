Gertrude M. "Trudy" Miller, 100, of Allentown, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019 in St. Luke's Hospital, Bethlehem. She was the wife of the late Norman L. Miller, Sr. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late George and Ada (Geiger) Gaugler. She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church. She was a member of the 49ers Social Club, played in the kazoo band at Westminster Village, an assistant Girl Scout Leader and in 2012 was champion of the One More Ache Bowling League. She is survived by her daughters, Georgine Y. Miller; Diane J. wife of Adrian Cehelsky; five grandchildren, Dawn, Kevin, Douglas, Forrest and Skylar; eight great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son Norman L. Jr. in 1999 and brother, Earl.Services will be held at 10:30 am Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Trexler Funeral Home 1625 W. Highland St, Allentown. Visitation will be 6:30 to 7:30 pm Friday and 10:00 to 10:30 am Saturday.In lieu of flowers, a donation in Gertrude's memory may be made to 399 Market St. #102, Philadelphia, PA 19106 Published in Morning Call on May 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary