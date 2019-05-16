Home

TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
610-434-9616
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
6:30 PM - 7:30 PM
TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
View Map
Service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:30 AM
TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
View Map
Gertrude M. Miller Obituary
Gertrude M. "Trudy" Miller, 100, of Allentown, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019 in St. Luke's Hospital, Bethlehem. She was the wife of the late Norman L. Miller, Sr. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late George and Ada (Geiger) Gaugler. She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church. She was a member of the 49ers Social Club, played in the kazoo band at Westminster Village, an assistant Girl Scout Leader and in 2012 was champion of the One More Ache Bowling League. She is survived by her daughters, Georgine Y. Miller; Diane J. wife of Adrian Cehelsky; five grandchildren, Dawn, Kevin, Douglas, Forrest and Skylar; eight great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son Norman L. Jr. in 1999 and brother, Earl.Services will be held at 10:30 am Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Trexler Funeral Home 1625 W. Highland St, Allentown. Visitation will be 6:30 to 7:30 pm Friday and 10:00 to 10:30 am Saturday.In lieu of flowers, a donation in Gertrude's memory may be made to 399 Market St. #102, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Published in Morning Call on May 16, 2019
