Gertrude M. (Hanley) O'Donnell, 84 of the Hampton House, Northampton, died peacefully, Saturday afternoon, July 25, 2020, in Bethlehem.
She was the wife of the late James O'Donnell who passed in 1982. Born in Hazleton, Luzerne County, she was a daughter of the late Michael and Mary (Gallagher) Hanley.
Gertrude was employed as a registered nurse and phlebotomist for Miller Memorial Blood Center, Bethlehem, retiring in 2005. She was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Egypt (Whitehall Twp). Gertrude was a 1954 graduate of St. Gabriel's Catholic High School, Hazleton, and later 1956 graduate of the Sacred Heart Hospital School of Nursing, Allentown. Gertrude was former Girl Scout Troop Leader, Egypt.
Survivors: daughters, Mary O'Donnell-Miller wife of Kenneth Miller of Bath, Kathryn wife of John Martin of Morrisville, Bucks County, Miriam wife of Bob Rohrbach of Choctaw, OK, Adele wife of Paul LaPointe of Ellicott City, MD, Elizabeth wife of David Gandolfo of Greenville, SC. sons, James and wife Beth Shelly-O'Donnell of Raleigh, NC, Christopher and wife Janessa Lanning O'Donnell of Coopersburg. 20 grandchildren. sister, Clare O'Donnell of VA. numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by sisters, Mary McNelis, Rita Kosewicz, Anne Stackhouse, and Joan Cooney, brothers, Francis, Daniel, and Michael.
"She touched all she met with love and was a great Mother and Grandmother."
Services: Mass of Christian Burial, 10:30AM Thursday, Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 4456 Main Street, Whitehall (Egypt), PA 18052. Call, 7-8:30PM Wednesday and 9-10:00AM Thursday, Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Avenue, Northampton, PA 18067. Interment, St. Peter's Parish Cemetery, Hokendauqua Street, Coplay. Online Condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial contributions be sent to Mercy Corps and/or Covenant House c/o the funeral home.