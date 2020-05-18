Gertrude "Midge" Peischl (nee Gerress), aged 88, died peacefully at Holy Family Manor in Bethlehem Saturday, May 16, 2020. Midge was born in Pittsburgh and grew up in Philadelphia and Quakertown. She was the daughter of the late Stefan Gerress and the late Katherine Gerress (nee Mueller). She was predeceased by her husband Alfred Peischl, her son Larry Peischl, and her brother John Gerress.
She is survived by her daughter Maryanne Garrett and husband Glenn of Dover, DE, her son Mark Peischl and wife Michelle of Wayne, NJ, her son Chris Peischl of Allentown, and her daughter Lisa DeRose and husband Danny of Elkton, MD, as well as 18 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
A memorial funeral mass will be held at a future date when we can all gather together to celebrate Midge's life. More information can be found on the J. S. Burkholder Funeral Home webpage, www.jsburkholder.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Midge's memory to St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church 1046 W. Cedar St. Allentown, PA 18102.
Published in Morning Call on May 18, 2020.