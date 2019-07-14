Home

Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
610-261-0440
Gertrude Scobey
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Old Lower Saucon Cemetery
Bethlehem, PA
Gertrude R. Scobey


1940 - 2019
Gertrude R. Scobey Obituary
Gertrude R. Scobey, 79, of Northampton, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 8, 2019 at Phoebe Home, Allentown. Born January 3, 1940 in Hellertown, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Dorothy (Allio) Reilly. Gertrude worked at a tie factory, where she held various positions over the years. She was of the Lutheran faith. Survivors: brother, Clifford Reilly and wife, JoAnn; nieces and nephews. Gertrude was predeceased by two brothers, James and Albert Jr. Services: A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 17th at 12:00 p.m. in Old Lower Saucon Cemetery, Bethlehem. Arrangements are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reichelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on July 14, 2019
