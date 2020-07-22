Gertrude "Trudy" Susan Eilenberger, 82, of Red Hill passed away peacefully on July 17, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, she was a daughter to the late Lawrence J. and Margaret T. (Kennedy) Eilenberger. Trudy worked as Dr. Henry J. Kneidinger's receptionist for many years, and then as a medical records clerk for Tri-Valley Primary Care in Pennsburg, PA until her retirement. She was a huge animal lover and a long-time member of the Blue Spruce Riding Club in Alburtis. She is survived by a half-sister, Susan Copper, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Margaret Krull. Per Trudy's wishes, there will be no services held. Contributions may be made in her honor to: Morris Animal Foundation, 720 S. Colorado Blvd; #174A, Denver CO 80246. To offer online condolences or memories, visit her "Book of Memories" at falkfuneralhomes.com
.