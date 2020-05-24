Gertrude "Trudy" Weber of Hanover Township, Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on May 9th, several weeks before her 96th birthday.
Born in 1924 in Waynesburg, Greene County, Pennsylvania, she was daughter of Col. Charles I. Faddis and Jane (Morris) Faddis.
She was predeceased by her husband John R. "Jack" Weber who died in 2011, and also predeceased by three siblings---George Faddis, U. S. Navy Capt. James Faddis, and Lucille Faddis.
Trudy taught elementary school for more than 35 years, primarily in the North Penn School District in North Wales, Montgomery County, in addition to stints in Ohio, New Jersey and New York.
She was a proud graduate of Penn State University. She was a voracious reader, enjoyed some light gardening, loved "Masterpiece Theatre" and also caring for various black cats named "VooDoo".
She was tremendously proud of her father's service to the country; Col. Faddis was awarded the purple heart for combat service in both World War I and World War II, in addition to serving several terms in the United States Congress, where he represented Pennsylvania's 25th district.
Survivors: Daughter Stephanie Schifaudo, and her husband Jack, of Setauket, NY; sons, Christopher Weber, and his wife Jan, of Downingtown, PA, and Mark Will-Weber, and his wife Sally, of Bethlehem, PA; grandchildren Nicholas Kostas, Julie Kostas, Jack Weber, Becky Weber, Jessica Weber, and Jordan Will-Weber; and five great grandchildren.
Services: And burial will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements will be by the Pearson Funeral Home, Bethlehem. pearsonfh.com
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Bethlehem Public Library.
Published in Morning Call on May 24, 2020.