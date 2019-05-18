Geza Vegh, 86, of Bethlehem, died on Thursday, May 16, 2019. He was born February 22, 1933 in Héreg, Hungary; son of the late József and Agnes Vegh. He was preceded in death by his devoted wife of 35 years, Theresa (Scherer) Steigler Vegh. Geza grew up on his family's clover farm and did odd jobs, learning a solid work ethic. He immigrated to the United States in the late 1950s. He continued as a hard worker his entire life; working as a furnace cleaner, a greenhouse employee, maintenance man, small engine repairman and ultimately retiring from the Jewish Day School of the Lehigh Valley in Allentown as a maintenance supervisor. Geza was an inventor and "Mr. Fix It". He was very active in the Hungarian Evangelical Reformed Church, in both Bethlehem and New York.He will be dearly missed by his daughters, Gisela M. Nansteel and her husband, Kenneth F. Nansteel, Jr. of Fountain Hill; and Sylvia Steigler-Hahn and husband, Mark T. Hahn of Bethlehem; two grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and a sister, Julianna Vegh Kun in Tata, Hungary. Geza was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Erika Ann; as well as his brother and sister. A visitation will be held at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018 on Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. Another visitation will be held at Sacred Heart of Jesus Roman Catholic Church, 1817 First St. Bethlehem, PA 18020 from 9-10 a.m. with Mass of Christian Burial to immediately follow at 10 a.m. Burial to follow at Holy Saviour Cemetery.Memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart of Jesus Roman Catholic Church. Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com Published in Morning Call on May 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary