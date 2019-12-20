Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-432-4128
Viewing
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home
17th & Hamilton Streets
Allentown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ghazi Dib
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ghazi K. Dib

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ghazi K. Dib Obituary
Ghazi K. Dib, 87, of Harleysville, formerly of Allentown, passed away December 19, 2019 at Arbour Square, Harleysville. He was the husband of Janet I. (Weida). Ghazi was employed at the Atlantic Pipe Foundry and Bethlehem Steel Corp.

Survivors: Loving Wife; Daughters, Deena Dib and Jennifer MacGilvray and her husband Duncan Jr.; Grandson, Ian MacGilvray; Nephew Albert Bayout.

Services: 10:30AM Sat, Dec. 21st at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton Streets, Allentown. A viewing will be held 9:30-10:30AM Sat. at the funeral home. Burial is private.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, may be made to Narenj Tree Foundation, 101 Schuylkill Ave., #2, Norristown, PA 19401.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ghazi's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -