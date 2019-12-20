|
|
Ghazi K. Dib, 87, of Harleysville, formerly of Allentown, passed away December 19, 2019 at Arbour Square, Harleysville. He was the husband of Janet I. (Weida). Ghazi was employed at the Atlantic Pipe Foundry and Bethlehem Steel Corp.
Survivors: Loving Wife; Daughters, Deena Dib and Jennifer MacGilvray and her husband Duncan Jr.; Grandson, Ian MacGilvray; Nephew Albert Bayout.
Services: 10:30AM Sat, Dec. 21st at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton Streets, Allentown. A viewing will be held 9:30-10:30AM Sat. at the funeral home. Burial is private.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, may be made to Narenj Tree Foundation, 101 Schuylkill Ave., #2, Norristown, PA 19401.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 20, 2019