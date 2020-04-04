|
|
Giasemis "Jimmy" Karedis 76 of Orefield passed away suddenly on March 31, 2020 at home. The beloved husband of Sally (Eskander) Karedis for over 40 years. Jimmy was born in Kalamata, Greece on November 26, 1943, son of the late Giasemis and Eleftheria (Mbonarake) Karidis. He was a restaurant owner for many years. Jimmy was a member of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Bethlehem.
Survivors: His wife Sally, son Demetri G. Karedis, daughters Irene G. Karedis wife of Grey Borys, Nesma G. Karedis wife of Hristo Hristov and Patricia G. Karedis wife of Matthew Beckwith; grandchildren Jasmine, Alex, Ellie, James and another grandchild on the way; brother Demetrios "Taki" Karedis husband of Anastasia, sister Theodora Sideris, many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Viewing: Sunday April 5th from 4PM to 5PM at the John F. Herron Funeral Home 458 Center At Market Street in Bethlehem, PA 18018. In the abundance of caution and social distancing, we have modified our facility to allow a viewing from your vehicle.
Service: Private and will be live streamed at 11AM on Monday April 6th from St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral using, www.stnicholas.org/karedis , it will be available 15 minutes prior to the service. Private burial in Resurrection Cemetery in Allentown. www.Herronfuneralhomes.com .
Contributions: In his memory to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral 1607 West Union Blvd. Bethlehem, PA 18018.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 4, 2020