Gilbert J. Negrete, Jr., 66, formerly of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 28, 2019 while in the care of Old Orchard Health Care Center in Bethlehem Township. Born in Fountain Hill, he was the son of the late Gilbert J. Negrete, Sr. and Lillian (Liero) Negrete of Bethlehem. He was a graduate of Liberty High School, Class of 1971. Gil attended Dickinson College where he studied Political Science and later earned his Law Degree from the University of Michigan. He worked as a public Defender for Northampton County, the State of Pennsylvania, and the National Supreme Court. He also had his own law firm, Gilbert J. Negrete at Law. He enjoyed reading and was an avid sports fan. He was also a fan of the Blues and Classic Rock, especially the Beatles.
Survivors: In addition to his loving mother Lillian of Bethlehem, he will be lovingly remembered by his daughter Maggie L. Negrete and his granddaughter Mora Negrete Orellano of Pittsburgh; step-daughters Carly Lowe of Bethlehem and Haley Lowe of Australia; sister Denise Wescoe and her husband Andy of Hanover Twp., Rosalie Vollmar and her husband Paul of Lansdale.
Services: Private and at the convenience of the family. Gil's arrangements are entrusted to Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Dr. #900, Arlington VA, 22202.
