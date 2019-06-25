Home

Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-432-4128
Viewing
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
336 N. 4th St.
Allentown, PA
View Map
Resources
Gilberto G. Mercado

Gilberto G. Mercado Obituary
Gilberto G. Mercado, 62, of Allentown, passed away June 22, 2019 while in Florida. He was the husband of 32 years to Patricia A. (Bayzick) Mercado. Born in Puerto Rico, he was a son of the late Juan B. Mercado and Amelia Gonzalez. Gilberto worked for UGI Utilities for more then 30 years. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Allentown.

Survivors: Wife, Patricia; Son, Matthew; Brothers, Oscar Mercado and Raymond Aguila; and a large extended family. He was predeceased by Brothers, Kenneth Aguila and Hector Gonzalez-Mercado.

Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10AM Sat., June 29th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 336 N. 4th St., Allentown, PA 18102. A viewing will be held Thurs. June 27th 6-8PM at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton St., Allentown.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, may be made to the church at the address above or to the . Please remember Gil's smile and perform a random act of kindness in his memory.
Published in Morning Call on June 25, 2019
