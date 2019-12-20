|
Gilda "Jill" Molvig passed away peacefully on December 6, 2019. Jill was born in Harrisonburg, VA, lived for many years in Baltimore, MD and eventually settled in Bethlehem, PA in 1965. She was a member of Grace Church of Bethlehem and retired from a long career as executive secretary at Hercules Cement. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ludwig, who was retired from Bethlehem Steel. She is survived by her stepson, Kim, and two grandchildren. Burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Grace Church of Bethlehem, 521 E. Locust St., Bethlehem, PA 18018.
Published in Morning Call from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019