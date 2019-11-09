|
Gildo P. Patrei, of Allentown, passed away on November 7 at the age of 93. He was born in Herkimer, NY to the late: Arthur and Grace (Fiduccia) Patrei and he was predeceased by his Wife Katherine (Campagna), his son Dr. James Patrei, and his daughter Linda Lesko. Gil had served with the U.S. Marines during WWII in the Pacific Theater and had worked for General Electric in Utica, NY and in Philadelphia, Pa and had been a Facilities Administrator for Boeing Vertical in Ridley Park, Pa, until retiring in 1995. Survivors: Son in Law Aaron Lesko. Daughter in Law Sharon Patrei. Grandchildren: Kevin Lesko, Christine Tyson and husband Tim, and Chad Lesko and wife Lisa, Matthew Patrei, Jonathan Patrei and wife Emily. 12 Great Grandchildren. Services: A visitation will be held on Sunday November 10th from 4:30PM until a Service at 5;00PM at Weber Funeral Home, 1619 Hamilton Street in Allentown. On Saturday November 16th a graveside service will be held at 1:00PM at Mohawk Cemetery in Mohawk, NY.
