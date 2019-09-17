Morning Call Obituaries
|
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
(610) 799-3125
Gina Marie Hubler


1960 - 2019
Gina Marie Hubler Obituary
Gina Marie Hubler, 58, of Key Biscayne, FL, formerly of Allentown, PA died Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Jackson Memorial Hospital, Miami, Florida. Born in Miami, FL, September 5, 1960, Gina was the daughter of the late Douglas G. and Daune I. Frey Hubler. She was a self-employed artist.

Survivors: Brothers, Wayne C. Hubler of Allentown, Scott M. Hubler of Coplay, Douglas A. Hubler of Bath; several nieces & nephews.

Service: Private and at the convenience of the family. No calling hours. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 17, 2019
