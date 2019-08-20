|
Gino Badesso, 91, of Allentown, passed away August 18, 2019. He was the loving husband of Savina (Berto) Badesso for 67 years. Born in Venice, Italy he was the son of the late Virginio and Candida (Spironello) Badesso. Gino served in the Italian Army and worked as a cabinet maker while living in Italy. He then worked in the U.S. as a Tile and Marble Setter for Allentown Tile & Marble and then for Dugan & Marcon. Gino was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. He enjoyed hunting, golfing, woodworking and playing bocce.
Survivors: daughter- Midia Badesso of Virginia Beach, VA; sons- Giuliana Badesso and wife Kathi of New Tripoli, Louis Badesso and wife Vicki of Danielsville; 8 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; brother- Angelo Badesso of Allentown. He was predeceased by his brother- Albert Badesso.
A viewing will be held on Friday, August 23rd 9-10AM with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10AM in St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church 1046 W. Cedar St. Allentown, PA 18102. Entombment to follow in Grandview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Gino's memory to the 399 Market St. Suite 102 Philadelphia, PA 19106. Arrangements entrusted to Kohut Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 20, 2019