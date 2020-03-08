Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
Viewing
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
View Map
Viewing
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
View Map
Viewing
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
10:30 AM
Assumption BVM Church
4101 Old Bethlehem Pike
Bethlehem, PA
View Map

Gioacchino "Jack" Basile

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gioacchino "Jack" Basile Obituary
Gioacchino "Jack" Basile, 89, of Center Valley and formerly of Lancaster, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020 in L.V. Hospital, Salisbury Twp. He was the husband of Laurinda (Sieber) Basile. They celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary in September 2019. Born in Shamrock, he was a son of the late Frank and Frances (Foti) Basile. Jack was a veteran of the Korean War, serving with the US Army. He was self-employed in the auto industry for many years before retiring.

Survivors: Wife, Laurinda; Son: Jack F. Basile and his wife Marcie of Allentown; Daughter: Karen M. Basile and her spouse Gina of Berwick. Jack was so loved by his 2 beautiful granddaughters Ellie and Emma.

Services: Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 am Tuesday, Assumption BVM Church, 4101 Old Bethlehem Pike, Bethlehem 18015. There will be a viewing at Stephens Funeral Home, Inc., 274 N. Krocks Rd., Allentown 18106 on Monday from 2 – 4 pm and 7 – 9 pm as well as Tuesday from 8:30 – 9:30 am. www.stephensfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gioacchino's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now