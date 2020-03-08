|
Gioacchino "Jack" Basile, 89, of Center Valley and formerly of Lancaster, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020 in L.V. Hospital, Salisbury Twp. He was the husband of Laurinda (Sieber) Basile. They celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary in September 2019. Born in Shamrock, he was a son of the late Frank and Frances (Foti) Basile. Jack was a veteran of the Korean War, serving with the US Army. He was self-employed in the auto industry for many years before retiring.
Survivors: Wife, Laurinda; Son: Jack F. Basile and his wife Marcie of Allentown; Daughter: Karen M. Basile and her spouse Gina of Berwick. Jack was so loved by his 2 beautiful granddaughters Ellie and Emma.
Services: Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 am Tuesday, Assumption BVM Church, 4101 Old Bethlehem Pike, Bethlehem 18015. There will be a viewing at Stephens Funeral Home, Inc., 274 N. Krocks Rd., Allentown 18106 on Monday from 2 – 4 pm and 7 – 9 pm as well as Tuesday from 8:30 – 9:30 am. www.stephensfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 8, 2020