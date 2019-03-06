Giovanna "Joanna" A. Lidestri, 80, of Bath, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019 in St. Luke's Hospital, of Fountain Hill. She was the wife of the late Angelo Lidestri, who passed away on August 14, 1996. Joanna was born August 7, 1938 in Palermo, Italy. She was the daughter of the late Carlo Graziano and Rosa (Ferrante) Graziano. Joanna was an owner and operator of Joanna's Pizza, formerly of Bath. She also did seamstress work from her home. Joanna was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, of Bath. She was a great cook; her favorite meal to cook was the Feast of Seven Fishes on Christmas Eve. She cherished her family. Joanna will be missed by son, Ralph Lidestri and wife Lisa, of Northampton, daughter, Angela Heckman and husband Jared, of Bath. Also by six grandchildren, Anthony Heckman and wife Chelsea, Bryan Heckman, Ciana Heckman, Daniel Heckman, Mia Lidestri and Gabriele Gomez. Brothers, Pietro Graziano, of Coopersburg, Salvatore Graziano, of Sicily, and also by many nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by brothers, Mariano, Giuseppe, Nicola, Francesco, and sisters, Francesca and Annamarie. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM in Sacred Heart Church, 210 E. Northampton St, Bath, PA 18014. Followed by burial in Sacred Heart Cemetery, of Bath. Calling hours will be held Sunday, March 10, from 4:00-6:00 PM and Monday, from 9:30-10:30 AM in the Joseph F. Reichel Funeral Home Inc., 220 Washington Park, Nazareth, PA, 18064. Online condolences may be offered at www.jfreichelfuneralhome.com. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary