Giovanna "Jennie" (Giammarco) Fantozzi, 89, of Bethlehem, formerly of Wilmington, DE, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, March 29, 2020 in her home. She was the devoted wife of the late Bernard "Dino" Fantozzi (d. 2018). Jennie was born an American citizen in Abruzzo, Italy on May 8, 1930 to the late Vincenzo and Flaminia Giammarco. After WWII, she along with her sister and mother joined their father, a Veteran of the US Army, in Wilmington, DE where they settled. She attended Wilmington High School. She married Bernard Fantozzi in Wilmington, DE on September 8th, 1957, then moved to Bethlehem, PA and raised three children, Carla, Vincent and Dino and went on to spend 61 years together. In later years, Jennie and Dino spent half the year in Italy returning to Bethlehem to share the winter holidays with family. They traveled extensively and enjoyed hosting parties for friends and family which are remembered by many. Jennie was a member of Assumption BVM Church, Bethlehem.
SURVIVORS: Jennie is survived by her daughter Carla Fantozzi Palermo and her husband Tony of Los Angeles, CA; sons Vincent Fantozzi and his wife Julie of Allentown and Dino Fantozzi and his wife Nora of Bethlehem and her 8 loving grandchildren, Rosa, Nicolo, Katarina, Quinn, Enzo, Talia, Liam and Julian.
SERVICES: Funeral Services will be private and at the convenience of the family due to the current public health concerns. A Memorial Mass will be announced at a later date. Jennie's arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jennie Fantozzi's name to The Parkinson's Foundation, Parkinson.org or by calling (800) 473-4636.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 31, 2020