Gizella "Ella" Duh
Gizella "Ella" (Angerman) Duh, 99, of Bethlehem, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Country Meadows of Bethlehem. Born in Bethlehem she was the daughter of the late John and Cecilia Angerman. Gizella was the widow of Charles Duh. She was a member at St. Stephen's Evangelical Lutheran Church of Bethlehem. Gizella enjoyed cooking and playing bingo and above all she enjoyed moments spent with her beloved family.

Survivors: Gizella will be lovingly remembered by her sons, Raymond Duh and wife Joan and Darin Duh and wife Debra; daughter, Linda Reese and husband Evan; grandchildren, Jennifer Slaid, Becky Olver, Stacy Moran, Stephanie Barham, Matthew Reese, Adam Duh and Ryan Duh and 7 Great Grandchildren. Gizella is preceded in death by her husband, Charles; brother, Frank Angerman and sisters, Cecilia Beckage, Elizabeth Dulick, Katherine Novak, Margaret Filo and Rose Rozak.

Services: A funeral service will take place at 10:00A.M. on Saturday, September 12, 2020 in Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem where the family will receive friends and relatives from 9:00 A.M. until the time of service. Face mask will be required for entry and social distancing regulations will apply. Interment will follow at the Union Cemetery of Hellertown. A memorial tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Stephen's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 67 W. Washington Ave. Bethlehem, PA 18018.

Published in Morning Call on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
SEP
12
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 866-8059
September 8, 2020
Rest in peace Aunt Ella. Your were always quick with a smile and hug. My thoughts and prayers are with the family. Love, Niki (novak) Arrington
Niki Arrington
Family
