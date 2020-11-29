1/1
Gladys E. Cressman
Gladys Elaine Cressman of Schnecksville passed away on November 26, 2020. She was the wife of the late Kenneth James Cressman for 52 years. She was the daughter of the late Russell and Laura (nee Sheetz) Best, and sister of the late Donald Best.

Gladys was a sweet woman, who enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her daughter and son-in-law, Christi & George Krautzel III, and her four grandchildren: Marcella, Gemma, Austin and Isabella.

Gladys was born and raised in Allentown. She was a graduate of the William Allen High School in 1966, and worked for many years as a medical assistant in several local medical practices.

She lived her adult life in Coplay, Whitehall and Schnecksville, and was a member of the Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in Whitehall. Her most cherished role in life was as a grandmother. She was known to be an avid Phillies and Eagles fan.

Services are private at the request of the family, however, there will be a celebration of life at a later date.

Published in Morning Call from Nov. 29 to Dec. 5, 2020.
