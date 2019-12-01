Home

Ruggiero Funeral Home
126 East Pennsylvania Ave.
Pen Argyl, PA 18072
610-863-5750
Gladys Lemley
Viewing
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ruggiero Funeral Home
126 East Pennsylvania Ave.
Pen Argyl, PA 18072
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Zion Presbyterian Church
Water Street
Wind Gap, IL
Gladys E. Lemley


1933 - 2019
Gladys E. Lemley Obituary
Gladys E. Lemley, 86, of Wind Gap, passed away peacefully, Thursday, November 28, 2019, at Gracedale, Northampton County Home. She was the wife of the late, Raymond J. Lemley, Jr., who passed away, July 2, 2008.

Funeral services will be held, Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at 10 AM at Zion Presbyterian Church, Water Street, Wind Gap. There will be viewing hours only, Tuesday evening beginning at 6 PM until 8 PM at the Ruggiero Funeral Home, LLC, www.ruggierofuneralhome.com, 126 E. Pennsylvania Avenue, Pen Argyl. Interment will be in Wind Gap Cemetery, Plainfield Township.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
