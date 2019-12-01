|
Gladys E. Lemley, 86, of Wind Gap, passed away peacefully, Thursday, November 28, 2019, at Gracedale, Northampton County Home. She was the wife of the late, Raymond J. Lemley, Jr., who passed away, July 2, 2008.
Funeral services will be held, Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at 10 AM at Zion Presbyterian Church, Water Street, Wind Gap. There will be viewing hours only, Tuesday evening beginning at 6 PM until 8 PM at the Ruggiero Funeral Home, LLC, www.ruggierofuneralhome.com, 126 E. Pennsylvania Avenue, Pen Argyl. Interment will be in Wind Gap Cemetery, Plainfield Township.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 1, 2019