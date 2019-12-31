|
|
Gladys E. (Rank) Reifinger, 85, of Allentown, formerly of Alburtis, died Monday, December 30, 2019 at Cedarbrook – Allentown. Born in Lebanon, September 26, 1934, Gladys was the daughter of the late Catherine R. Hunsicker and Alfred E. Rank. She graduated from Kutztown High School. She was employed as a garment worker at the former Royal Mfg. in Alburtis before retiring. Prior to that, she worked at Atlas Minerals & Chemicals in Mertztown as a secretary. She was of the Lutheran faith. Gladys was a loving Mother, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother. She was a humble, kind hearted, giving soul, and was a ray of sunshine for all that knew her.
Survivors: Son, Michael E. Reifinger and his wife, Denise of Slatington; grandchildren, Corey Reifinger and his wife, Lauryn, Jill Reifinger and her fiancé Duane Merchant; great granddaughters, Aurora and Quinn.
Service: A memorial service will be held 10:30 am. Saturday, January 4, 2020 in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc.,4906 Route 309, Schnecksville with the Rev. James W. Schlegel officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects from 9:30 – 10:30 am. Saturday in the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Egypt Cemetery, Whitehall. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Lutheran Home of Topton (where Gladys was raised) c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 31, 2019