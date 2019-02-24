95 years of age, and former resident of Ellsworth Circle in Whitehall, passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning February 20, 2019. She was the wife of Dale D. Schaffer for over 22 years at the time of his passing in 1974. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Harold and Anna (Peacock) Ernst. Gladys was an Executive Secretary for Verizon, formerly Bell Telephone for over 43 years, and was a former Officer with the Telephone Pioneers of America. A loving and generous lady, Gladys enjoyed having her family and friends to her home for summer picnics, and celebrating Christmas Eve. An avid golfer and bowler, she enjoyed all sports, and watched them daily on television. She is survived by sister in law Eleanor Ernst of Hellertown; nieces, nephews and extended family; predeceased by her sisters Doris Dilcher, June Ernst and Marian Castalucci, along with her brothers Jack, James and Walter Ernst.Private graveside services officiated by Rev. Dr. Becky J. Beckwith will be in Highland Memorial Park, Allentown.Memorial contributions honoring Gladys may be presented to Compassus Hospice, 7248 Tilghman Street Suite 160 Allentown Pennsylvania 18106. The Gilbert Funeral Home of Whitehall is honored to handle her arrangements Published in Morning Call on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary